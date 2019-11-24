Sonoma Coast a perfect escape for Thanksgiving week

On the day after Thanksgiving, when much of the world is caught up in the frenzy and traffic jams of Black Friday bargains, why not opt instead for a rejuvenating retreat to the gorgeous Sonoma Coast?

The county’s rugged 55-mile coastline makes for a flexible adventure, expanding or contracting as needed to fit the time you have to play. With an early start, you could visit many destinations on a single day, but the same terrain also lends itself to a long, leisurely weekend.

The important thing is to leave the familiar behind. Once underway you’ll cruise along cliffs that, poised high above the Pacific Ocean, offer dramatic panoramic vistas. You’ll experience the sounds of gulls and crashing waves, the scent of salty sea air, and maybe even catch sight of a passing whale. Be sure to pack a picnic to enjoy on a driftwood-strewn beach, or plan to stop at a local inn for a bowl of clam chowder or a platter of local oysters.

You might start, perhaps, in Bodega Bay. Tucked into a shallow rocky inlet, the long-time fishing port is a small friendly town with a few shops and art galleries, excellent restaurants dishing up just-caught seafood, superb coastal bluff hiking, and beaches made for long strolls.

There’s also the town’s flat, 2-mile stretch of golden sand at Doran Beach Regional Park. Facing calm and protected waters, it ranks high for family beach fun such as shore walking, picnics, kite flying, or building sand castles. A jetty at the harbor’s mouth makes it easy to launch a kayak or speedboat.

You can walk off Thursday’s feast on Doran’s trails, including the popular 1.19-mile Bird Walk Coastal Access Trail. Looping around two freshwater ponds, the trail overlooks year-round marshland — prime habitat for waterfowl and shorebirds.

Or head to legendary Bodega Head, a massive granite promontory that juts into the Pacific Ocean, sheltering much of Bodega Harbor from stormy seas while offering stunning ocean vistas.

Right now, with southbound gray whale migration underway, the cliffs at Bodega Head’s West Trail parking lot afford prime opportunities for spotting these amazing cetaceans. Plan ahead to bring binoculars to observe the whales diving or spouting through blowholes. Then hop onto Bodega Head’s East Trail, a 1.7-mile loop traversing southern coastal bluffs, or West Trail, a 1.2-mile loop that climbs to an overlook with 360-degree views.

Bodega Head is part of Sonoma Coast State Park, which stretches north along Highway 1 for seventeen miles from Bodega Head to four miles past Jenner. A series of beautiful beaches extends along the park’s length, separated by rocky bluffs and headlands; convenient access points along the way allow you to park and make your way to the sand.

You’ll find big waves and surfers at North and South Salmon Beaches. At Wright’s Beach you can set out on the Kortum Trail and hike north along coastal bluffs to Blind Beach (about a 5-mile round trip). Shell Beach is an ace spot for beachcombing and tidepools.

Popular Goat Rock State Beach features an immense flat-topped sea stack that’s barely attached to the sand by a narrow isthmus. Located near the Russian River’s mouth, the beach is a great spot for observing seabirds, whale-watching, and tide-pooling. Harbor seals sleep and cavort near their haul-out spot at the river’s outlet (for your safety, stay at least 300 feet away).