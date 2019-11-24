Subscribe

Sonoma Coast a perfect escape for Thanksgiving week

SUZIE RODRIGUEZ
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 24, 2019, 2:01AM
Updated 2 hours ago

On the day after Thanksgiving, when much of the world is caught up in the frenzy and traffic jams of Black Friday bargains, why not opt instead for a rejuvenating retreat to the gorgeous Sonoma Coast?

The county’s rugged 55-mile coastline makes for a flexible adventure, expanding or contracting as needed to fit the time you have to play. With an early start, you could visit many destinations on a single day, but the same terrain also lends itself to a long, leisurely weekend.

The important thing is to leave the familiar behind. Once underway you’ll cruise along cliffs that, poised high above the Pacific Ocean, offer dramatic panoramic vistas. You’ll experience the sounds of gulls and crashing waves, the scent of salty sea air, and maybe even catch sight of a passing whale. Be sure to pack a picnic to enjoy on a driftwood-strewn beach, or plan to stop at a local inn for a bowl of clam chowder or a platter of local oysters.

You might start, perhaps, in Bodega Bay. Tucked into a shallow rocky inlet, the long-time fishing port is a small friendly town with a few shops and art galleries, excellent restaurants dishing up just-caught seafood, superb coastal bluff hiking, and beaches made for long strolls.

There’s also the town’s flat, 2-mile stretch of golden sand at Doran Beach Regional Park. Facing calm and protected waters, it ranks high for family beach fun such as shore walking, picnics, kite flying, or building sand castles. A jetty at the harbor’s mouth makes it easy to launch a kayak or speedboat.

You can walk off Thursday’s feast on Doran’s trails, including the popular 1.19-mile Bird Walk Coastal Access Trail. Looping around two freshwater ponds, the trail overlooks year-round marshland — prime habitat for waterfowl and shorebirds.

Or head to legendary Bodega Head, a massive granite promontory that juts into the Pacific Ocean, sheltering much of Bodega Harbor from stormy seas while offering stunning ocean vistas.

Right now, with southbound gray whale migration underway, the cliffs at Bodega Head’s West Trail parking lot afford prime opportunities for spotting these amazing cetaceans. Plan ahead to bring binoculars to observe the whales diving or spouting through blowholes. Then hop onto Bodega Head’s East Trail, a 1.7-mile loop traversing southern coastal bluffs, or West Trail, a 1.2-mile loop that climbs to an overlook with 360-degree views.

Bodega Head is part of Sonoma Coast State Park, which stretches north along Highway 1 for seventeen miles from Bodega Head to four miles past Jenner. A series of beautiful beaches extends along the park’s length, separated by rocky bluffs and headlands; convenient access points along the way allow you to park and make your way to the sand.

You’ll find big waves and surfers at North and South Salmon Beaches. At Wright’s Beach you can set out on the Kortum Trail and hike north along coastal bluffs to Blind Beach (about a 5-mile round trip). Shell Beach is an ace spot for beachcombing and tidepools.

Popular Goat Rock State Beach features an immense flat-topped sea stack that’s barely attached to the sand by a narrow isthmus. Located near the Russian River’s mouth, the beach is a great spot for observing seabirds, whale-watching, and tide-pooling. Harbor seals sleep and cavort near their haul-out spot at the river’s outlet (for your safety, stay at least 300 feet away).

For hikers in search of a challenge, one of the county’s newest hiking spots, Jenner Headlands Preserve, is 2 miles north of Jenner. Trails here wind through Douglas fir and redwood forests, oak woodlands, chaparral and coastal prairie, a terrain that’s home to the northern spotted owl, the peregrine falcon and other rare or endangered species (along with coyote, bobcat, mountain lion and more). The most rewarding—and difficult—trail, Sea To Sky, is a steep 7.5-mile climb from the parking lot to the peak of 2,204-foot Pole Mountain, but the views are worth the effort.

Leaving Jenner and moving north, you’ll now travel for 10 miles along one of the most jaw-droppingly beautiful coastal routes on the planet. As Highway 1 climbs higher and higher along knife-edge cliffs that seem to hang on the continent’s edge, you’ll be surrounded by nothing but sea, sky and rolling hills.

And then suddenly the wooden stockade and Russian-architecture buildings of Fort Ross State Historic Park appear, perched on the edge of a sea bluff. From 1812 to 1841, Fort Ross was tsarist Russia’s southernmost outpost in North America; it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Stop at the Visitor Center to learn about this amazing history, then tour the fort buildings and explore the surroundings. Stroll down to the beach and tidal pools, check out the old Russian cemetery and the historic orchard, or get in some unforgettable seaside hiking.

Next up, about 3 miles north, is the rugged Timber Cove Resort. You’ll spot the location from far down the highway thanks to the “Madonna of Peace.” A 93-foot statue created in 1962 by sculptor Benjamino Bufano, it soars skyward from a rise adjacent to the resort. The statue was installed at Timber Cove in 1970, but in 1982 the state acquired a 60-foot diameter plot of land surrounding it to create the Bufano Peace Statue Monument.

If you need a break, enjoy lunch or a light snack at the resort’s “outdoor living room.” A cliffside patio, it’s immediately below the Bufano and has stellar ocean views.

Another 3-mile jaunt north brings you to the dramatic beauty of 6,000-acre Salt Point State Park, with its steep cliffs, crashing surf, fabulous sunsets, and fascinating Tafoni sandstone, which has weathered over time to display lacy ridges, ribs, holes and other complex patterns.

Salt Point fronts 6 miles of rugged coast and contains more than 20 miles of hiking trails. Activities include surf fishing, camping, and abalone diving, and it’s got a lively visitor’s center. A great overview hike, less than 1 mile round-trip, is the South Gerstle Trail/Southern Bluffs. It’s easy, flat, and kid-friendly, with beautiful views.

Heading north again, Highway 1 passes through a 10-mile stretch of Sea Ranch. This privately-owned community has been celebrated since its 1960s creation for architectural significance and a groundbreaking ecological approach toward land planning.

Roads within Sea Ranch and most of its trails are private. However, the public can use six trailheads that bring them to the beach; all are maintained by Sonoma County Regional Parks.

Each of the Sea Ranch Coastal Access Trails begins at its own Highway 1 parking area and then cuts across bluffs, through meadows and forests, to panoramic views of the coast. You can then descend to the beach via pathways or staircases.

Heading south on the way home, art and architecture lovers may want to visit the Sea Ranch Chapel, a tiny non-denominational work of art. The whimsical, 360-square-foot building — topped by a winged roof that seems set to take flight — was completed in 1985. It was designed by architect/artist James Hubbell, who worked with local contractors, craftsmen and artisans to produce the stunning building and its creative mosaics, stained glass, fountain, and other architectural elements. It’s open every day of the year from sunrise to sunset.

