PG&E begins restoring power in Sonoma County

PG&E has restored power about 20% of the tens of thousands of customers in Sonoma County and elsewhere in California affected by its latest planned power outage, the utility said Thursday morning in a statement.

The utility cut power to about 50,000 electric customers in 10 counties, including about 5,900 in Sonoma County as of Wednesday night, to prevent wildfire. About 10,000 had been restored by 6 a.m., and power should be restored to all affected customers by tonight, PG&E said.

Shut-offs began around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, and PG&E determined the weather was clear enough to begin inspecting lines around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Actual restoration times will depend on how long it takes PG&E to inspect its lines and whether crews find any damage to utility equipment during their infrastructure inspection.

The outage is the sixth affecting Sonoma County this year, and this latest planned outage is much smaller than those that hit the county in October.

State regulators last week announced they were opening a formal investigation into whether planned outages by investor-owned utilities, like PG&E, “properly balanced the need to provide safe and reliable service” when planning and conducting recent blackouts.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.