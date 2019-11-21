Subscribe

Trial of Bay Area teens accused of killing Rome officer to start in February

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 21, 2019, 7:57AM
November 21, 2019

ROME — The lawyer of one of the two American teenagers jailed in Rome over the slaying of a Carabinieri police office says their trial has been fast-tracked and will begin early next year.

Craig Peters, representing Finnegan Lee Elder, said Thursday that the first hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 26.

Earlier this week, prosecutors requested a swift trial, a so-called "immediate trial" procedure.

Elder and his friend Gabriel Natale-Hjorth — both from the San Francisco Bay Area — were jailed in July as authorities investigated their alleged roles in the fatal stabbing of Mario Cerciello Rega.

Italian prosecutors said Elder confessed to knifing the officer during a scuffle, while Natale-Hjorth allegedly assaulted the slain officer's partner at the end of a chain of events sparked by a drugs deal that went wrong.

