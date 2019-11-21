Subscribe

5 arrested at rally against Ann Coulter speech at UC Berkeley

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 21, 2019, 8:01AM
Updated 57 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

BERKELEY — A person was injured and five people were arrested during a demonstration by hundreds of people outside a University of California, Berkeley auditorium where conservative commentator Ann Coulter gave a speech, an official said Thursday.

Between 1,500 and 2,000 demonstrators chanted slogans outside the event. Some harassed people trying to enter the building, yelling at them and pushing them.

A person who had a ticket to the event was injured after getting in a scuffle with a protester and taken to a hospital to be checked as a precautionary measure, said Dan Mogulof, a spokesman for the university.

“We don’t believe the injuries were serious,” he said.

UC Berkeley police arrested three people for not following officers’ orders and one for battery on an officer, Mogulof said. He said he did not know what the fifth protester was arrested for.

Police said several of those arrested were wearing masks, and Mogulof said officials don’t believe they are students.

Police put up a large wall and a water-filled heavy barricade around the building, keeping protesters as well as audience members from getting inside for some time.

A woman in the audience who began yelling during Coulter’s Wednesday night speech titled “Adiós, America!” was handcuffed by security and taken out of the event, KPIX-TV reported.

A scheduled appearance by Coulter didn't take place in 2017 in the wake of violence before a scheduled talk by another right-wing speaker, Milo Yiannopoulos, when dozens of black-clad anarchists appeared among the crowd and attacked people. They later vandalized businesses near the campus.

A lawsuit accused the university of discriminating against conservative speakers. UC Berkeley has called the lawsuit’s accusation unsubstantiated.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine