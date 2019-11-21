Subscribe

The search is on for a red panda that escaped a French zoo

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 21, 2019, 9:37AM
Updated 5 hours ago

PARIS — A search is on for a red panda that broke out of a zoo in the Rhone region of southeastern France.

Officials at the Saint-Martin-la-Plaine Zoo said the endangered animal was last seen 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the park by a surprised motorist. The park said the panda escaped last Friday by climbing up branches broken by snowfall and swinging from tree to tree.

The panda, a cat-sized nocturnal animal with reddish fur and a shaggy tail, would probably spend “a good part of the day sleeping in a tree.” The zoo advised residents to keep a look out “at the top of the trees.”

Zoo veterinarian Jean-Christophe Gerard said the animal "has good claws and good teeth" and shouldn’t be hugged, although it isn’t considered dangerous.

