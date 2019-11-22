Subscribe

Motorcycle chase across Sonoma County reaches 110 mph before arrest

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 21, 2019, 7:29PM
Updated 10 hours ago

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies chased a motorcyclist across the county Thursday morning before he pulled into his own driveway and gave up.

A deputy at about 2:40 a.m. noticed a motorcyclist speeding in a 25 mph zone and driving without an illuminated license plate, according to a statement from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The motorcyclist declined to pull over, driving east along River Road and back roads toward Santa Rosa as other deputies joined the pursuit.

The fleeing rider reached a top speed of about 110 mph at one point on River Road, the sheriff’s office said.

At about 3 a.m., about 30 miles east of where the chase began, the motorcyclist turned into the driveway leading to his home in the 8300 block of St. Helena Road and surrendered without further incident, deputies said. They later learned he had installed another motorcycle’s license plate onto his own bike.

Thomas James Taylor, 48, was arrested on suspicion of evading law enforcement and altering vehicle registration, both felonies, as well as driving on a suspended license and resisting arrest. He was booked into jail and released on $20,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

