Team Rubicon helps Sonoma County residents search for possessions in Kincade fire’s ashes

Nadine Lavell cried at the sight of the home reduced to ashes three weeks ago by the wind-driven Kincade fire that roared through the foothills of the Mayacamas Mountains.

It was a modest, woodframe house with a metal roof, unoccupied for years but packed with family keepsakes and rich in memories from Lavell’s childhood visits, with a massive oak tree out front.

“This was the house my grandmother grew up in,” Lavell told volunteers who came Friday to carefully sift through the gray, gritty remains of the house before they are hauled away.

To hear the old family home north of Windsor described as a “debris field” is “really heartbreaking,” she said, as the task at hand was to recover anything valuable amid the rubble. Lavell and her husband, Gary Del Carlo, live in a house farther uphill that survived the fire.

“I’m so grateful these people are here to do this,” Lavell said, tearfully. “This is really important because I couldn’t do it myself.”

Standing nearby, Caroline Upton, a strike team leader with Team Rubicon, said that’s what the nine-year-old nonprofit’s Sonoma County mission, dubbed “Operation Autumn Winds,” is all about.

“It gives people closure,” said Upton, a St. Helena resident. “That’s what we can give people, the ability to move forward because everything else has been done.”

Team Rubicon, a Dallas-based military-minded global disaster response organization with a roster of about 105,000 volunteers, rolled into Cloverdale Thursday and set up in the Veterans Memorial Building, filling the auditorium with rows of cots borrowed from the American Red Cross.

On Friday, two dozen Team Rubicon members — ranging in age from 19 to 73 — headed to the Kincade fire zone on the start of a property recovery mission at about 17 of the 174 homes incinerated by the blaze that scorched 120 square miles from The Geysers geothermal field to the outskirts of Windsor.

They were joined for the first time by seven volunteers from Bethel Global Response, a faith-based disaster relief organization started by the Bethel Church in Redding in 2013.

“Don’t be a Richard, get stuff done,” John Saguto, Team Rubicon’s operation section chief, advised the volunteers, gathered in a circle outside the vets hall.

The mission is urgent, he said, with rain expected next week that would transform the ash into slurry, increasing the hazard of handling it.

Even dry ash is so threatening — owing to the numerous toxic substances in homes — that Team Rubicon volunteers are protected from head to toe in white Tyvek suits, helmets, gloves, N95 masks and safety glasses or goggles.

Their work consists of shoveling ash into homemade sifts, made of a metal screen in a wood frame, to capture any solid object.

At day’s end, the suits are carefully rolled up and left in a bag to be hauled away with the debris.

Notable finds of the day were: a small diamond, minus the gold ring it graced; a roll of gold coins melted together along with hundreds of silver coins; and, at the same house, a porcelain pig that a woman had been given by her grandmother.

At another home, dogs trained to detect cremated human remains found the grave of a 10-year-old girl who was buried on the property in the 1970s.