Key takeaways from the impeachment hearing testimony of Fiona Hill and David Holmes

The final scheduled hearing in the House's impeachment inquiry held Thursday featured testimony from former National Security Council Russia expert Fiona Hill and Ukraine diplomat David Holmes.

Below are some key takeaways.

1. Holmes's succinct explanation of two quid pro quos

The explanation by Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, of how the Ukraine quid pro quos worked got lots of attention Wednesday - remember "2 plus 2 equals 4?" Sondland's point was basically that everyone understood why a White House meeting and military aid were being withheld, even if President Donald Trump never explicitly told him to convey a quid pro quo.

But Holmes even more methodically and succinctly laid out how the quid pro quos worked, and how they allegedly would have been understood by the Ukrainians to include not just a White House meeting but also military aid.

"Sir, we've been hearing about the investigations since March - months before - and [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky had received a congratulatory letter from the president saying he would be pleased to meet him following his inauguration in May," Holmes said. "And we had been unable to get that meeting. And then the security hold came up with no explanation."

Holmes added: "And I'd be surprised if any of the Ukrainians - we discussed earlier, you know, they're sophisticated people - when they received no explanation for why that hold was in place, they would have drawn that conclusion."

Republicans have argued that there could not be a quid pro quo, because Ukraine may not have known for weeks about the hold on military aid and because it was eventually released without any Ukrainian announcement of Trump's desired investigations.

There are still questions about just how early Ukraine might have known, though, including after Laura Cooper's testimony Wednesday. In addition, the aid was released Sept. 11 - after the hold was reported publicly and amid bipartisan pressure on the administration to do so. It was also six days after The Washington Post editorial board reported it had been "reliably told" that Trump was "attempting to force Mr. Zelensky to intervene in the 2020 U.S. presidential election by launching an investigation of the leading Democratic candidate, Joe Biden."

In other words, if this was indeed used as leverage, there were plenty of reasons the gambit would have been scrapped.

2. GOP questions backfire

As any lawyer will tell you, you're not supposed to ask a witness a question if you don't know how they'll answer. That happened over and over again with Republicans on Thursday - thanks in large part to two very capable witnesses who weren't willing to go along with the GOP's lines of questioning.

The most telling example came when the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., tried to establish the premise that the "black ledger" Ukraine shared on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort wasn't credible.

Holmes declined to grant that premise, though, and seemed to have done his homework:

NUNES: And the black ledger - is that seen as credible information?

HOLMES: Yes.

NUNES: The black ledger is credible?

HOLMES: Yes.

NUNES: Bob Mueller did not find it credible. Do you dispute what Bob Mueller's findings were? They didn't use it in the prosecution or in the report.

HOLMES: I'm not aware that Bob Mueller did not find it credible. I think it was evidence in other criminal proceedings. Its credibility was not questioned in those proceedings. But I'm not an expert on it.