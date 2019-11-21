White House readies California homelessness plan after ousting top official

WASHINGTON - White House officials will soon present President Donald Trump with a plan to crack down on homelessness in California, days after ousting a top federal officials appointed during the Obama administration, according to two senior administration officials.

The plan is expected to be shown to Trump within the coming weeks, officials said, perhaps as soon as next week. Trump will be able to select from a series of ideas for how to address the growing homeless problem in several major cities.

One person involved in deliberations said the administration's plans are likely to target homelessness in Los Angeles and could include repurposing existing federal property, but the exact set of policy options to be presented to the president could not be learned. As part of the discussions, officials have also discussed moving homeless people from specific areas and condemning certain properties, though it's unclear if those options will make it into the final plan.

The administration officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal government matters.

The push comes amid an intensifying effort by the Trump administration, spurred by the president's directive months ago, to target homelessness in California. The White House's Domestic Policy Council, which is leading the effort, was responsible for the decision last week to oust a senior federal homelessness official who had been appointed by the Obama administration, one person with knowledge of the decision said.

The accelerating plans follow Trump's demands to aides over the summer to do something about the homeless crisis in cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, an issue Trump has called "disgusting" and a "disgrace to our country."

Rumors of the crackdown have generated concern among career officials at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as among national housing experts, who worry Trump is trying to exploit the issue for political gain while offering solutions that could make the problem worse.

Those fears flared up again when Matthew Doherty, who until Friday served as executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, was told "the administration no longer wishes to have me," according to an email Doherty sent to colleagues outside the government.

On Tuesday, career staff at HUD were told at an internal meeting that Doherty was not willing to compromise his principles and follow the Trump administration's lead on homelessness policy, according to a person who attended the meeting. White House officials believed Doherty would not be willing to execute parts of its coming homelessness plan, one person with knowledge of the dismissal said.

A White House spokesman did not return a request for comment. A spokeswoman for HUD also did not respond to a request for comment about internal agency concerns.

The White House's plans for California's homelessness crisis have generated speculation and criticism for months. The Washington Post reported in September that administration officials have considered razing tent camps for the homeless, creating temporary facilities, and refurbishing government facilities as part of their homelessness push.

Federal officials from several different agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Justice Department, toured an abandoned Federal Aviation Administration facility as a potential site to relocate homeless people in Los Angeles' skid row.

Rev. Andy Bales, chief executive of the Union Rescue Mission homeless shelter in Los Angeles, has been working with Trump officials for months and said he believes it is likely the administration takes action in the coming weeks.