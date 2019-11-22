Gov. Newsom says California will sue Trump over Delta water, endangered fish

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration said Thursday it will sue the Trump administration over its efforts to push more water through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, saying the federal plan would harm the sprawling estuary and the fragile fish populations that live there.

In a 610-page environmental report, Newsom’s administration sketched out its own plan for managing water flows through the Delta, while issuing a separate statement that blasted the Trump plan, which is designed to increase water supplies for San Joaquin Valley farmers, the president’s political allies.

“As stewards of this state’s remarkable natural resources, we must do everything in our power to protect them,” Newsom said in a prepared statement.

Federal officials defended by their plan, saying the final version of the federal environmental documents incorporated input from state officials.

“Today’s announcement by Governor Newsom is disappointing in his preference to have judges dictate these important projects instead of the career professionals at the federal and state levels who have developed a plan based on the best science and significant input from the public,” Brenda Burman, Trump’s top appointee at the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, said in a prepared statement. “If that’s their choice, we’ll see them in court.”

Reclamation is the agency that runs California’s federal dams, canals and pumping stations.

Environmental groups welcomed Newsom’s pushback on Trump’s water plan, which has widespread support from powerful farm and urban water agencies that pump water from the Delta. But environmentalists argued that the state’s alternative proposal for operating the Delta doesn’t go nearly far enough to stave off extinction for fish and other species.

“They’re not even as protective as what’s in place today,” said Doug Obegi, an attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council.

California Republican leaders called Newsom’s threatened lawsuit a “a direct attack on California’s hardworking farmers, farmworkers, and agribusinesses.

“California Democrats should be defending those who put food on America’s table, instead of continually assaulting their industry,” state Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove of Bakersfield said in a prepared statement.

Why Californians fight over the Delta

The Delta is the hub of California’s enormously complicated north-to-south water delivery network. Dual pumping stations at the south end of the estuary — one run by the federal Central Valley Project, the other by the State Water Project — pull water from the Delta and make deliveries through canals to farms and cities in the southern half of the state. Scientists say decades of over pumping have contributed to the precipitous decline in native Delta fish populations.

The state said it will sue the federal government “protect those species and to protect the state’s interests.” Although the Newsom administration did not mention it on Thursday, one major state interest is the State Water Project and its customer, the giant Metropolitan Water District in Southern California. Newsom’s office has said that increased Delta pumping by the federal government would reduce water deliveries to the project and Metropolitan’s 19 million customers.

Metropolitan officials said there’s room for common ground between the Trump and Newsom plans.

“The state and federal governments have more in common than differences in terms of approaches to managing these projects,” said Jeff Kightlinger, the Los Angeles-based agency’s general manager. “Finding that common ground is more important today than ever, or real progress in water policy in California will be simply impossible.”

Although Newsom has sparred with Trump over everything from greenhouse gases to immigration, the governor’s sharp rebuke to Trump’s plan for the Delta — one of the largest environmental issues facing the state — wasn’t a foregone conclusion.