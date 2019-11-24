Crusin’ North Car Club of Sonoma County’s turkey dropoff spreads nostalgia, good cheer

A local car club stocked up on frozen turkeys before parading their classic vehicles across the city to make Thanksgiving donations to a couple of Santa Rosa charities.

The Crusin’ North Car Club of Sonoma County’s annual Turkey Run started in the parking lot of the Farmers Lane Plaza shopping center, where more than a dozen well-maintained older vehicles lined up before members drove to Redwood Gospel Mission and the Friends In Service Here food pantry.

In the truck of any given Chevrolet, Ford or Pontiac was at least one turkey, and the club also planned to give $250 to each organization. Rick Hull, who drove a ’72 Chevy three-quarter ton truck, said the club’s Thanksgiving tradition has been going on for at least 10 years, and that for some beneficiaries, watching the distinct fleet of cars roll up is about as good as the charity itself.

“Everybody has some kind of memory about an old car,” he said. “You can see it in their faces when it clicks. They’re gonna grin like they’re running out of teeth.”

The club, founded in 1987, also plans to hold a holiday toy drive at Bear Republic in Rohnert Park on Dec. 8, as part of a regular series of appearances members make at the local brewpub.

Club President Steve Martin recalled last year’s event, where he found himself driving the ’67 Chevelle he’s had since high school alongside a giant stuffed bear in the passenger seat, the trunk and back seat full of presents for kids.

“It feels good when we can give back like that,” Martin said.

