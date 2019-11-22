Subscribe

Mendocino County man gets prison for 2017 shooting death

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 22, 2019, 10:49AM
A Navarro man convicted of killing a man in 2017, shooting him in the back with a shotgun, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison on Thursday.

Michael J. Saner, 61, was arrested after the Aug. 6, 2017 shooting that killed William Martinez, 55, in Navarro at the northern tip of Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley.

An investigation and subsequent trial determined that Saner “personally and intentionally” shot Martinez in the back with a shotgun and used tear gas during the murder, leading to sentence enhancements, according to the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office.

Saner, who was convicted in October of first-degree murder, was outraged during his sentencing hearing Thursday. He alleged police lied in their reports and that he was being “railroaded,” according to prosecutors.

Saner, after initially “claiming he had blacked out during critical time periods,” said at his sentencing that he now remembered Martinez was armed with a knife at the time of the shooting, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s office said in a statement that “other witnesses have been clear from the start that the victim was not armed with any sort of weapon when he was caught off guard at a friend’s home and murdered.”

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

