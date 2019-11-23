Marijuana plants found on Santa Rosa property at center of homicide investigation

Santa Rosa police have confirmed that the death of a 55-year-old man found in his Jennings Avenue home Thursday was a homicide.

The man, whose identity won’t be released until authorities have notified his family, had multiple wounds on his body, said Lt. Dan Marincik. An autopsy conducted Friday revealed that he had been both stabbed and cut with a knife. Marincik said the injuries were “consistent with a struggle.”

Police have not detailed where the wounds were on the man’s body. While police weren’t sure how long the man had been dead before he was found Thursday afternoon, Marincik said his death appeared to be “fairly recent.”

Police also found marijuana plants being grown on the property, but Marincik said they are not releasing how many marijuana plants were on site or characterizing the scope of the cultivation activity. Police would not say whether it appeared to be for commercial or personal use.

Santa Rosa’s marijuana ordinance allows up to six mature plants per residence, with a limit of two plants for outdoor cultivation. Commercial cultivation is banned in residential areas.

Authorities determined the man was one of multiple residents at the home, Marincik said.

A woman who reported his death to the neighbor who called 911 also lived at the home, Marincik said, adding that she is not a suspect. He declined to elaborate on whether the woman was related to the man, citing the ongoing investigation and the fact that officials have not released the man’s identity.

Investigators continue to look into the history of the property, including whether it drew prior calls for service or reports of criminal activity.

The Santa Rosa city official who oversees permitting for marijuana cultivation could not be immediately reached Friday.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community Program” for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the death.

