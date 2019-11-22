Woman found dead after Windsor condo fire

A woman was found dead after a fire destroyed a condominium in Windsor on Friday morning.

Fire crews were alerted to a blaze in the Courtyards East subdivision near Highway 101’s Central Windsor exit shortly after 6 a.m., and firefighters found a condo “fully involved” when they arrived four minutes later, said Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine.

The single occupant of the condo, an unidentified woman, was found dead in a condo bedroom after firefighters got control of the fire, Heine said. The cause of the fire and the woman’s cause of death were not immediately known.

“The condo was completely gutted,” Heine said. “It’s going to take a while scientifically to dig through there and figure out what started it.”

The Sheriff’s office and a countywide fire investigation team activated in cases where fires cause civilian injury or death have been notified, he said.

