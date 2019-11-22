Subscribe

Robin Williams' Marin County home hits the market for $7.3 million

KASEY WILLIAMS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 22, 2019, 12:43PM
Robin Williams' massive Marin County home has hit the market for $7.25 million.

The Mediterranean-style mansion, which has six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, was purchased by the "Good Will Hunting" actor in 2008 for just over $4 million, according to realtor.com, and was inherited by his widow, Susan Williams, following his death in 2014.

Located in Paradise Cay, a wealthy subsection on Tiburon's east side, the 13,200-square-foot home features a wood-paneled library with fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the bay and a private deck with access to San Francisco Bay.

The home is listed by Compass Real Estate.

