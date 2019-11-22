Subscribe

2 arrested in deadly Orinda Airbnb Halloween party shooting

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 22, 2019, 3:35PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — Federal agents have arrested two people during raids conducted as part of a multi-agency investigation into a shooting at a San Francisco Bay Area Halloween party that killed five people.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said details of Thursday’s arrests will be released Friday afternoon.

Last week, five men were arrested then released from custody after Contra Costa county prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence to file charges against them.

The ATF said its database has linked a gun used in the shooting in Orinda to other shootings in the Bay Area. The agency is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests or convictions in the case.

Rival gang members and people armed with guns were among the estimated 100 people at the unsanctioned party at an Airbnb rental home, authorities said. Investigators said they believe an altercation that started in the kitchen led to gunfire and that there were multiple shooters.

The shooting killed Tiyon Farley, 22, of Antioch; Omar Taylor, 24, of Pittsburg; Raymon Hill Jr., 23, of San Francisco and Oakland; Javlin County, 29, of Sausalito and Richmond; and Oshiana Tompkins, 19, of Vallejo and Hercules.

The shooting prompted Airbnb to announce a crackdown on unauthorized parties at Airbnb rentals.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine