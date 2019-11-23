Subscribe

Will there be enough snow in Tahoe for Thanksgiving?

KASEY WILLIAMS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 22, 2019, 5:17PM
After temperatures dropped enough to manufacture snow in Tahoe this week, ski resorts are ramping up their operations in anticipation of large holiday crowds.

Several prominent ski resorts, including Heavenly and Northstar, were forced to delay their 2019-2020 season openings because of warm weather in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. But temperatures are expected to drop just in time for Thanksgiving, which could usher in plenty of fresh snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The amount of snow depends on the strength of the anticipated storms, so keep an eye on resort websites and Tahoe's forecasts in the coming days.

Both Heavenly and Northstar now expect to open on Friday, Nov. 29, according to their websites. Mt. Rose, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Boreal Mountain Resort are already open.

