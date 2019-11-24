Subscribe

Gala showcases local artworks at Sonoma County Art Museum

WILL BUCQUOY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 23, 2019, 11:13PM

A pair of new art exhibits were celebrated at a gala Friday night at the Museum of Sonoma County. “Discovered: Emerging Artists of Sonoma County” features five visual and five literary artists whose works were selected from a pool of local applicants. “Artistry in Wood” is the 31st installment of an annual tradition featuring local woodworkers’ creations, a partnership between the museum and the Sonoma County Woodworkers Association. The woodworking exhibition is open through Jan. 12, while “Discovered” runs through Feb. 2. For more information, visit www.museumsc.org.

