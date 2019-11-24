Police arrest suspect in road rage shooting

Santa Rosa police arrested a local man Saturday morning who is suspected of firing a handgun at another driver after an altercation last weekend.

Police arrested Jose Rafael Cortez-Trevino, 26 of Santa Rosa, on suspicion of shooting an occupied vehicle, carrying a loaded and concealed firearm, gang involvement, and bringing narcotics into the Sonoma County Jail. He was booked into the jail with a $150,000 bond.

Police did not recover the firearm suspected in the shooting that occurred Nov. 17 near Highway 12 and Dutton Avenue, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Marcus Sprague. An officer recognized Cortez-Trevino’s vehicle from a description provided by witnesses and pulled him over early Saturday morning near the intersection of Sebastopol Road and McMinn Avenue, Sprague said.

It’s unclear whether the driver of the other vehicle was injured or what became of them. The second driver was not among the witnesses whom police spoke with and did not appear to have reported the incident to authorities, Sprague said.

