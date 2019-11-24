Subscribe

Police arrest suspect in road rage shooting

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 23, 2019, 9:59PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa police arrested a local man Saturday morning who is suspected of firing a handgun at another driver after an altercation last weekend.

Police arrested Jose Rafael Cortez-Trevino, 26 of Santa Rosa, on suspicion of shooting an occupied vehicle, carrying a loaded and concealed firearm, gang involvement, and bringing narcotics into the Sonoma County Jail. He was booked into the jail with a $150,000 bond.

Police did not recover the firearm suspected in the shooting that occurred Nov. 17 near Highway 12 and Dutton Avenue, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Marcus Sprague. An officer recognized Cortez-Trevino’s vehicle from a description provided by witnesses and pulled him over early Saturday morning near the intersection of Sebastopol Road and McMinn Avenue, Sprague said.

It’s unclear whether the driver of the other vehicle was injured or what became of them. The second driver was not among the witnesses whom police spoke with and did not appear to have reported the incident to authorities, Sprague said.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine