Police seek man who wore ski mask in armed robbery

A motorist told police he was robbed by a man wielding a gun and disguised by a ski mask Saturday morning in Santa Rosa.

The driver was stopped at a stop sign around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Range and Russell avenues in north Santa Rosa when a person wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black ski gloves, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes walked up to the car and pointed a silver handgun at the driver and demanded his wallet, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Marcus Sprague said.

The driver complied, and the suspect ran away on foot westbound on Russell Avenue, Sprague said.

The suspect was described as 5 foot 11, 180 lbs and believed to be male based on their voice, Sprague said. He added that crimes of this nature were “very rare” for Santa Rosa.

The Santa Rosa Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this incident to call 707-528-5222.

