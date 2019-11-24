Suspect arrested in Santa Rosa stabbing murder

Police on Saturday arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a Santa Rosa man whose body was discovered two days earlier in his home on Jennings Ave.

After speaking with people who knew the victim, detectives contacted 21-year-old Carlos Martinez-Carcares of Santa Rosa around 1 p.m. Saturday on Delport Avenue in the southwest part of the city.

After interviewing him and locating evidence linking him to the homicide, according to Lt. Dan Marincik, Martinez-Carcares was arrested, and will be booked into the county jail and charged with murder.

The name of the 55-year-old victim has still not been released because police have yet to notify his family, authorities said.

Marincik would not describe the evidence gathered Saturday, explaining that detectives “still have a lot of follow-up they need to do.”

Police had found marijuana plants being grown on the Jennings Avenue property but would neither divulge how many plants were on the premises nor describe the scope of the cultivation activity. They declined to say whether the grow seemed to be for commercial or personal use.

“At this point we can’t confirm whether marijuana or other narcotics played a role” in the killing, Marincik said Saturday night.

An autopsy conducted Friday revealed the victim had been that he had been both stabbed and cut with a knife. Marincik said the injuries were “consistent with a struggle.”

