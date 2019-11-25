Subscribe

Two men arrested after body found near rural Lake County road

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 24, 2019, 4:35PM
Updated 2 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Two men were booked into the Lake County Jail early Sunday in connection to the death of a Lucerne man whose body was discovered on the side of a rural road the prior morning.

Daniel Wayne Ford, 49, of Lakeport, and Michael Sean Shaffer, 35, of Upper Lake, were arrested on suspicion of homicide, kidnapping, robbery and carjacking, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The men were arrested a few hours after a passerby spotted the body of Nicky Smith, 70, about 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Scotts Valley Road, about 7 miles northeast of Lakeport, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Witnesses told investigators Smith was driving in the area before his death. However, his green 2012 Toyota Tundra, with the license plate NASTOSR, remained missing as of Sunday morning, Lake County Sheriff’s Lt. Corey Paulich said.

Smith’s injuries “indicated something suspicious had occurred,” Paulich said in an email Sunday.

Investigators found blood at what they suspect was a second crime scene, near Eickhoff and Scotts Valley roads, about a half-mile from where Smith’s body was discovered.

Detectives identified Ford and Shaffer as suspects after speaking to witnesses, according to Paulich.

Citing an ongoing investigation, he declined to provide further detail on Smith’s injuries or comment on a possible motive, timeline or whether the men knew each other. Investigators were still conducting interviews as of Sunday morning.

Investigators also are searching for Darlene Geneva Anderson, a 53-year-old Lucerne woman who may have information about the homicide, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Shaffer, who was on probation, was arrested during a traffic stop in Nice about 8 p.m. Saturday. When questioned about Smith’s death, he denied knowing or being involved, the Sheriff’s Office said. Ford was arrested about two hours later at the Running Creek Casino in Upper Lake.

Ford, who was on parole, declined to speak to detectives.

Both men are being held in jail on $1 million bail and have an initial court date scheduled for Tuesday, Lake County Jail inmate logs show.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts should call dispatchers at 707-263-2690.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine