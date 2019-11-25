Fire damages Forestville church

Fire broke out at a Forestville church early Monday morning, causing serious damage to the 150‑year‑old structure, according to Forestville Fire Chief Dave Franceschi.

A flood of 911 callers began dialing about 6:10 a.m. to report Church of Christ on Covey Road was on fire and Forestville firefighters arrived to find fire inside the distinctive, white, clapboard-style building.

While the outside walls remained intact, inside shows extreme damage, including a gutted sanctuary. The fire appeared to have started inside, close to the center of the church near officers and spread to the sanctuary, Franceschi said.

An investigation into the cause was getting underway Monday.

The chief said it wasn’t clear whether the building could be saved. He estimated about 50 percent of it had burned while smoke and heat damage was evident in the other half.

Forestville, Graton, Russian River, Sebastopol and Cal Fire firefighters responded, totaling about 30 firefighters.

The CHP shut down northbound Covey Road at Highway 116 to allow space for all the emergency vehicles. The church sits just up from the intersection with Highway 116 and a few doors down from El Molino High School.

Extent of the damage wasn’t immediately available. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.