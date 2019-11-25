Subscribe

Fire damages Forestville church

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 25, 2019, 8:27AM
Updated 21 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Fire broke out at a Forestville church early Monday morning, causing serious damage to the 150‑year‑old structure, according to Forestville Fire Chief Dave Franceschi.

A flood of 911 callers began dialing about 6:10 a.m. to report Church of Christ on Covey Road was on fire and Forestville firefighters arrived to find fire inside the distinctive, white, clapboard-style building.

While the outside walls remained intact, inside shows extreme damage, including a gutted sanctuary. The fire appeared to have started inside, close to the center of the church near officers and spread to the sanctuary, Franceschi said.

An investigation into the cause was getting underway Monday.

The chief said it wasn’t clear whether the building could be saved. He estimated about 50 percent of it had burned while smoke and heat damage was evident in the other half.

Forestville, Graton, Russian River, Sebastopol and Cal Fire firefighters responded, totaling about 30 firefighters.

The CHP shut down northbound Covey Road at Highway 116 to allow space for all the emergency vehicles. The church sits just up from the intersection with Highway 116 and a few doors down from El Molino High School.

Extent of the damage wasn’t immediately available. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine