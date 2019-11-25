Santa Rosa officer rescues cat stuck in peanut butter jar

A Santa Rosa police officer Sunday night saved a kitten who’d gotten its head stuck in a peanut butter jar and was running out of air, according to Santa Rosa police.

Officer Casey Miller responded to a 6:15 p.m. call for an animal control officer to help the young cat. The cat apparently had been found by residents in the area of Stony Point Circle in west Santa Rosa.

The police department released a video of the rescue a police posting on the department’s Facebook page.

Miller used medical scissors from the medical kit carried in his car and cut the glass, then gently slid the jar off the animal’s head, while another person helped hold the cat’s body.

Once freed, the cat thrashed to get free of being held.

“Apparently the cat scratched the officer and ran off,” Heiser said.

The Facebook posting concluded “Needless to say, as we approach Thanksgiving, this little fur ball is thankful he still has 8 lives left.”

