Coroner identifies man found stabbed to death in Santa Rosa home

The Santa Rosa man who was found stabbed to death in his home last week was identified Monday by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

Howard Quick Jr., 55, was lifeless in his Jennings Avenue home Thursday when a woman who also lived at the residence discovered his body and dialed 911, authorities said. Quick’s wounds suggested a recent struggle with an attacker and a subsequent autopsy revealed he was stabbed and cut with a knife, police said.

Interviews with those who knew Quick led police to hone-in on Carlos Martinez-Carcares, 21, of Santa Rosa, as a suspect in the homicide case, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Officers took him into custody on Delport Avenue in Roseland Saturday afternoon. He was arrested in connection with Quick’s death after officers interviewed him and found evidence that linked him to Quick’s death, police. The agency declined to detail what evidence it gathered leading to Martinez-Carcares’ arrest.

Information about any ties between the two men was not immediately available Monday.

Police found an unspecified number of marijuana plants at Quick’s home, located just south of Coddingtown Mall. Officers declined to say whether the marijuana plants played any role in the killing.

Martinez-Carcares remained at the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of homicide Monday afternoon. He is not eligible for release on bail. His first hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.