Subscribe

Coroner identifies man found stabbed to death in Santa Rosa home

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 25, 2019, 1:53PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Santa Rosa man who was found stabbed to death in his home last week was identified Monday by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

Howard Quick Jr., 55, was lifeless in his Jennings Avenue home Thursday when a woman who also lived at the residence discovered his body and dialed 911, authorities said. Quick’s wounds suggested a recent struggle with an attacker and a subsequent autopsy revealed he was stabbed and cut with a knife, police said.

Interviews with those who knew Quick led police to hone-in on Carlos Martinez-Carcares, 21, of Santa Rosa, as a suspect in the homicide case, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Officers took him into custody on Delport Avenue in Roseland Saturday afternoon. He was arrested in connection with Quick’s death after officers interviewed him and found evidence that linked him to Quick’s death, police. The agency declined to detail what evidence it gathered leading to Martinez-Carcares’ arrest.

Information about any ties between the two men was not immediately available Monday.

Police found an unspecified number of marijuana plants at Quick’s home, located just south of Coddingtown Mall. Officers declined to say whether the marijuana plants played any role in the killing.

Martinez-Carcares remained at the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of homicide Monday afternoon. He is not eligible for release on bail. His first hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine