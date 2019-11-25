Santa Rosa man missing since Saturday

A Santa Rosa resident has been missing since Saturday and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person’s alert, hoping for help in finding him.

Raymond Jimenez, 58, left his board and care home Saturday in southwest Santa Rosa hasn’t been heard from since, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Family members said they were worried Jimenez could be sleeping out in the cold, with temperatures that have dropped into the upper 30s.

“We’re very desperate,” said Robert Mohit, who said he was the man’s brother-in-law.

Mohit said he and his wife, Jimenez’ sister, have spent several hours each day searching the area for him with no luck. “This is now three days he’s been in this cold out there.”

Jimenez was last known to be in the area of Stony Point Road and Bellevue Ranch. He was wearing a black jacket with white sleeves, khaki pants and black Nike shoes. The man has short black hair, brown eyes, stand 5-foot-8 and weighs 160.

The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t started a search and rescue effort but is seeking information on the man’s whereabouts to make sure he is all right and asked anyone seeing him to call the Sheriff’s Office at 707‑565‑2121.

