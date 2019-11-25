Subscribe

94 mph wind in Sierra, heavy snow bound for Tahoe

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 25, 2019, 10:55AM
RENO, Nev. — Winds are gusting up to 94 mph (151 kph) in the central Sierra ahead of a winter storm that’s expected to bring up to 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow to the top of the mountains around Lake Tahoe by the middle of the week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Tahoe area from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Thursday. A winter weather advisory runs from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday for Reno, Sparks and Carson City where up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of snow is forecast.

Most of northeast Nevada is under a winter storm watch late Tuesday through Wednesday night with up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) of snow possible in upper elevations.

A 94-mph (151-kph) gust of wind was reported Monday morning at Mammoth Lakes Airport.

