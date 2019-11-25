Subscribe

Boy dies after San Diego father killed mother, brothers

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 25, 2019, 11:19AM

SAN DIEGO — The only child to survive his family’s murder-suicide has died after his mother and three brothers were killed by his father.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that 9-year-old Ezekiel Valdivia was on life support since the Nov. 16 shooting and was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The boy’s uncle Karl Albright told The Union-Tribune of his nephew’s death.

Police have said 31-year-old Jose Valdivia killed 29-year-old Sabrina Rosario during an argument — one day after she’d obtained a restraining order against him amid a divorce.

Police say he also killed 3-year-old Enzi Valdivia; 5-year-old Zuriel Valdivia and 11-year-old Zeth Valdivia before taking his own life.

Court records say he sent his estranged wife a photo of a handgun and the warning: “it’s sure happening.”

