Harry Morton, son of Hard Rock Cafe co-founder, dies at 38

STEFANIE DAZIO
ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 25, 2019, 11:23AM
Updated 3 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Harry Morton, a restaurant mogul who was the son of the Hard Rock Cafe chain co-founder and grandson of the Morton’s The Steakhouse founder, has died. He was 38.

Pink Taco, a restaurant business Morton founded and previously owned, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday. Specifics about the circumstances surrounding Morton’s death were not immediately available.

Morton was also an owner of the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood and had been romantically linked to several celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan and Demi Moore.

“Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous,” Pink Taco said in its statement.

Morton’s father, Peter, co-founded the Hard Rock Cafe chain and his grandfather, Arnie, founded Morton’s The Steakhouse.

Harry Morton served as vice president of development of the Hard Rock chain after working summers at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, The Los Angeles Times previously reported.

The Hard Rock chain did not immediately have a comment Sunday.

