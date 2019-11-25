Police: DUI suspect hits parked car, garage in Windsor

Windsor police Sunday arrested a local resident suspected of drunken driving after the man crashed into a parked car and a garage, according to police.

Hector Velasco, 36, was stopped as he walked away from the crash on Binggelli Drive after the 7:30 a.m. Sunday crash, officials said. The man appeared to be intoxicated, failed sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and released after posting a bond for $10,000 bail.

Binggelli Drive is a residential neighborhood in west Windsor, just west of Starr Road. The vehicle Velasco struck had major damage and a corner of the garage also was damaged, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured in the crash.

