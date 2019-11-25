Subscribe

Schiff: Impeachment report to come soon after Thanksgiving

﻿BY LISA MASCARO AND MARY CLARE JALONICK
ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 25, 2019, 2:41PM

WASHINGTON — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says his committee is preparing an impeachment report to submit to the House Judiciary Committee “soon after Congress returns from the Thanksgiving recess.”

In a letter to his colleagues, Schiff is laying out evidence that his committee collected through 17 closed-door depositions and five open hearings in Democrats’ investigation of President Donald Trump’s dealings in Ukraine.

Schiff says the evidence “conclusively shows” that Trump conditioned a White House meeting and U.S. military aid on “Ukraine announcing sham, politically-motivated investigations that would help President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.”

Schiff says the probe will soon move to the House Judiciary Committee, where lawmakers will decide whether to write articles of impeachment.

