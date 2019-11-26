Family of 4 thrown from boat because of rough waters in Bodega Bay

A family of four were found on the southern end of Doran Beach in Bodega Bay on Monday afternoon, after rough waters capsized their boat and pushed them ashore.

Shortly after 1 p.m., authorities received reports of an overturned boat south of Pinnacle Rock, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. As the sheriff’s helicopter, Henry 1, flew to the area, the crew received word that the occupants of the boat were out of the water.

When officials arrived a few minutes later, they found the overturned boat on the shore and the family of four — a mother and father and two children — huddled on the beach. They were cold and wet, but unharmed, said Captain David Bynum of the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District. All four had been wearing life jackets when they were thrown from their boat.

The family is from the Sacramento area, and was out crabbing that afternoon, Bynum said. The conditions were “rough,” Bynum said, and the small sport boat the family was on was not suited for the ocean. The family came closer to the shore, hoping to find calmer waters, but a strong wave capsized their boat.

“It was a really challenging day for any vessel to be out on the ocean,” Bynum said. “It was very, very rough.”

The mother was caught underneath the boat for a short time, Bynum said. She was in the air pocket under the boat, and was reluctant to swim out until she felt solid ground underneath her as the water pushed her closer to the shore. At that point, she dove under the water and swam to shore.

As officials interviewed the family members, they learned that they had lost their wallets and had no dry clothes, according to the sheriff’s Facebook post. Deputies bought them gas and food so they could make the drive home, and the Bodega Bay Firefighters Association donated sweatshirts and sweatpants so the family had dry, clean clothes to wear.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.