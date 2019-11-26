Subscribe

Los Angeles police fatally shoot machete-wielding man

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 25, 2019, 5:09PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — Police have shot and killed a man they say carjacked someone at a Hollywood fast-food restaurant and then charged police with a machete.

Lt. Chris Ramirez says the man had robbed an auto parts store around 11:30 a.m. Monday before walking to the restaurant’s drive-thu and carjacking a patron.

A video obtained by KABC-TV shows the man driving away from officers who surrounded the car, then hitting two police cruisers and running off.

A different video aired by KABC-TV shows the man turning and chasing an officer while brandishing a foot-long machete.

The officer runs into the street and falls to the ground. The man stands over him with the raised machete before he is shot.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. An officer suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine