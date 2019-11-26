Subscribe

Evacuations ordered near Cave fire in Santa Barbara County

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 26, 2019, 7:25AM

GOLETA — A wildfire burning Tuesday on Southern California mountains near Santa Barbara forced as many as 6,300 people from their homes, but an approaching storm offered hope that the flames would be doused, authorities said.

The fire, dubbed the Cave fire, was a threat to an estimated 2,400 structures, Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason told KEYT-TV.

The National Weather Service said rain was expected to reach the area by midnight.

The fire started at about 4 p.m. Monday in Los Padres National Forest and quickly grew to about 3,000 acres (1,214 hectares) as winds gusted up to 30 mph (48 kph).

The fire was mainly burning through dry, brushy canyons and ridges in forested areas but evacuations were ordered in populated foothill areas.

There was no immediate information on whether homes were damaged.

