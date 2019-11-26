FOLSOM — A California prison inmate has died after he was attacked by two others in the yard at Folsom State Prison near Sacramento.

State corrections officials say the attack took place Monday afternoon. Guards used pepper spray and non-lethal blast grenades to break up the violence.

The injured inmate received life-saving measures but died at the prison health services building.

Two inmate-made weapons were seized.

Authorities say two inmates are under investigation in connection with the attack.

Joshua Dunn arrived two years ago and is serving four years for burglary and vehicle theft.

Stephen Dunckhurst is serving a life sentence with the chance of parole as a three-striker following a 2005 vehicle theft.

He later was sentenced for a series of offenses committed behind bars, including attacking another inmate.