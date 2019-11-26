Flash Flood Watch issued for areas burned by Kincade fire as storm approaches

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for areas burned by the Kincade fire beginning Tuesday afternoon, when the season’s first substantial storm is expected to dump the heaviest amounts of rain.

The watch, which indicates potential flooding, begins at 2 p.m. lasts until 10 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said. Light rain will start to fall in Sonoma County an hour or two before the watch begins and ramp up from about 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Suzanne Sims said. There could be anywhere from a half-inch to ¾ inches of rainfall per hour during that four-hour period.

The rainfall could lead to rockslides, debris flows and flash flooding in the burn zone and spill over to areas located downstream, the National Weather Service said. The agency cautioned drivers from crossing over flooded roadways.

“There was no vegetation there and the soil can be such that the water just runs off; it doesn’t soak in,” Sims said of the burn zone. “It’s a precaution.”

Tuesday also marks the start of a wind advisory for the North Bay, the weather service said. Beginning about 4 p.m., south and southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph will pass over the Sonoma Coast and mountains. Gusts could reach 60 mph at the highest elevations.

The advisory expires at 4 a.m. Wednesday when the worst of the storm has passed, Sims said.

Scattered showers will continue throughout Wednesday and some rainfall is also possible Thursday.

Rainfall totals from Tuesday to Thursday are expected to amount to as much as 1 ½ inches in Santa Rosa and up to 2 inches along the coast and mountains, the weather agency said.

Temperatures are forecast to dip to the upper 20s to low 40s overnight and in the mornings, and reach highs in the 50s during the day until Thursday.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.