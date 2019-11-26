WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has made his son-in-law Jared Kushner the de facto project manager for constructing his border wall, frustrated with a lack of progress over one of his top priorities as he heads into a tough reelection campaign, according to current and former administration officials.

Kushner convenes biweekly meetings in the West Wing, where he questions an array of government officials about progress on the wall, including updates on contractor data, precisely where it will be built and how funding is being spent. He also shares and explains the president's demands with the group, according to the officials familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal White House deliberations.

The president's son-in-law and senior adviser is pressing U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to expedite the process of taking over private land needed for the project as the government seeks to meet Trump's goal of erecting 450 miles of barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border by the end of 2020. More than 800 filings to seize private property will need to be made in the coming months if the government is going to succeed, officials aid.

Kushner has told other West Wing officials he is in charge of the wall, according to aides, and that it is paramount to Trump that at least 400 miles be built by Election Day.

"The point is to get as much built in the next year so, so the president can say in the face of intense, almost demented opposition he has made reasonable progress," said Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington think tank that seeks to restrict immigration and supports many of Trump's policies.

Trump campaigned on a promise to construct a wall along the southern border and to make Mexico pay for the project as part of his plan to limit illegal immigration. But Mexico scoffed at paying for a barrier it opposes, and Trump has not been able to get Congress to provide the funding he has requested due to Democratic opposition over what they have called the symbol of the president's anti-immigrant agenda. The result is that, while some existing barriers have been replaced with sturdier structures, only limited areas of new wall have been constructed.

Now Trump is banking on his son-in-law to turn what has been an intractable problem for his administration into a success.

Mark Morgan, the CBP commissioner, said Kushner had expedited decisions on land acquisitions and construction issues and was key to bringing everyone together in the same room.

"He doesn't need to know the intricacies of the wall. He understands building stuff. He understands timelines," Morgan said.

But Kushner has clashed with the career officials who have questioned some of his ideas, like installing web cameras to live-stream construction. He has blamed former chief of staff John Kelly and former homeland security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for not focusing enough on the wall, senior administration officials said. For their part, former officials have said Kushner displays a lack of knowledge of the policy issues and politics involved in the immigration debate.

The wall adds to Kushner's growing portfolio of responsibilities, which some of his critics have said border on comical. Since the start of the Trump presidency, Kushner has been entrusted with striking a Middle East peace deal, taking a lead role on trade policy, overseeing criminal justice reform and modernizing the government with mixed results. Kushner is also seeking to again push an overhaul of the legal immigration system after his first attempt failed to gain much support in Congress and has taken on a leadership role in the 2020 presidential campaign.