Wet, windy storm in Sonoma County: Check the radar

A windy storm is expected to bring up to 2 inches of rain to parts of Sonoma County on Tuesday.

The heaviest rain will be between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a Flash Flood Watch for areas burned in the Kincade fire.

Temperatures are forecast to dip to the upper 20s to low 40s overnight and in the mornings.

Check the radar to see its progress: