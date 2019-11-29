Historic Black Friday advertisements in Sonoma County

In the United States, the day after Thanksgiving is traditionally the start of holiday shopping season. In Sonoma County, advertisements for holiday sales have graced the pages of The Press Democrat for decades.

According to the History Channel, the first use of the term “Black Friday” dates back to the 1860s, when two Wall Street financiers, Jay Gould and Jim Fisk, bought up gold stocks in hopes of driving up prices and settling for an astounding profit. The conspiracy backfired on Friday, Sept. 24, 1869, causing a stock market crash and subsequent Depression.

In the 1950s and 1960s, “Black Friday” was the nickname Philadelphia police used for the day after Thanksgiving when they had to contend with an uptick in crime and traffic from holiday revelers, shoppers and rowdy sports fans in town for the big Army-Navy football games.

The term wasn’t applied to retail until the 1980s, when stores adopted the slogan for post-Thanksgiving blowout sales.

It now describes retail events held the day after Turkey Day when stores that are “in the red” have a chance to turn a profit or “enter the black” in the holiday season.

