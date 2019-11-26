Subscribe

US citizen from San Francisco killed in Afghanistan attack

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 26, 2019, 2:35PM

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says a civilian aid worker from San Francisco was killed in a weekend attack on a U.N. vehicle in Afghanistan. He identified the worker as Anil Raj, an American citizen.

The attack Sunday in the Afghan capital of Kabul also wounded five other aid workers.

Pompeo told reporters Tuesday that attacks targeting U.N. personnel helping the Afghan people are “unconscionable.”

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but both Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in the capital and have repeatedly claimed previous attacks.

