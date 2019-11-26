Subscribe

California closes mountain passes ahead of storm

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 26, 2019, 2:45PM
SAN FRANCISCO — California transportation officials say they will close several roads in the Sierra Nevada ahead of a powerful storm expected to bring rain, wind and snow in the mountains starting Tuesday and through the Thanksgiving holiday.

National Weather Service forecasters say the storm could dump up to three feet of snow (1 meter) in the mountains and bring heavy winds to Northern California Tuesday afternoon.

The California Department of Transportation says it will close the Sonora Pass on State Route 108, Ebbetts pass on State Route 4 and Monitor Pass on State Route 89 in advance of the storm.

The Tioga Pass on State Route 120, one of the main routes into Yosemite National Park, will remain closed.

CalTrans says it could close more roads depending on the storm’s severity.

