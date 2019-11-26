Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in Sonoma County

As we recover from the Kincade fire, holidays can be especially challenging. Several organizations throughout Sonoma County have stepped up to ensure those in need receive a warm slice of turkey, gravy and mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving.

Here is a growing list of organizations offering free meals during the upcoming holiday:

Sonoma Community Center: A turkey dinner will be served starting at 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Hall, 126 1st St. W. in Sonoma. The first-come, first-served dinners are open to anyone in need. For more information or to volunteer, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Great Thanksgiving Banquet: The Redwood Gospel Mission will serve more than 5,000 hot meals Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Attendees also can receive haircuts, free coats, medical evaluations and family food bags. For more information, visit srmission.org/gtb.

Victory Outreach Santa Rosa: Head to 4042 Sebastopol Road on Wednesday, Nov. 27, for a free warm meal. For more information, visit vosr.org.

Community Church of Sebastopol: Attendees can either take a meal home or share one at the church, 1000 Gravenstein Highway, on Thanksgiving from 1-4 p.m. For more information, visit uccseb.org.

Windsor United Methodist Church: Attendees will receive a free meal from noon to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving at the church, 9451 Brooks Road South. For more information, visit windsorumc.com.

Did we miss anything? Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with other organizations hosting free Thanksgiving dinners.