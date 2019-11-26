Subscribe

Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in Sonoma County

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 26, 2019, 3:47PM
As we recover from the Kincade fire, holidays can be especially challenging. Several organizations throughout Sonoma County have stepped up to ensure those in need receive a warm slice of turkey, gravy and mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving.

Here is a growing list of organizations offering free meals during the upcoming holiday:

Sonoma Community Center: A turkey dinner will be served starting at 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Hall, 126 1st St. W. in Sonoma. The first-come, first-served dinners are open to anyone in need. For more information or to volunteer, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Great Thanksgiving Banquet: The Redwood Gospel Mission will serve more than 5,000 hot meals Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Attendees also can receive haircuts, free coats, medical evaluations and family food bags. For more information, visit srmission.org/gtb.

Victory Outreach Santa Rosa: Head to 4042 Sebastopol Road on Wednesday, Nov. 27, for a free warm meal. For more information, visit vosr.org.

Community Church of Sebastopol: Attendees can either take a meal home or share one at the church, 1000 Gravenstein Highway, on Thanksgiving from 1-4 p.m. For more information, visit uccseb.org.

Windsor United Methodist Church: Attendees will receive a free meal from noon to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving at the church, 9451 Brooks Road South. For more information, visit windsorumc.com.

Did we miss anything? Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with other organizations hosting free Thanksgiving dinners.

