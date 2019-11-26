Subscribe

Climber Emily Harrington saved by ‘Free Solo’ star Alex Honnold, others after fall at El Capitan in Yosemite

PETER SBLENDORIO
NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
November 26, 2019, 2:53PM
A leading American rock climber was “banged up” after suffering a fall at a popular climbing spot in California’s Yosemite National Park.

Emily Harrington assured her followers she was going to be OK following the accident at the El Capitan peak on Sunday.

“Not much to say except I took a bad fall and pin balled a bit then somehow hit the rope w my neck,” Harrington captioned an Instagram post.

Harrington, 33, also expressed her gratitude for the people she was with whom she said “helped get her out” after the fall. Among the people she thanked was Alex Honnold, the subject of the 2018 documentary “Free Solo” that chronicled his attempt to free climb El Capitan.

In Harrington’s Instagram post, injuries to her face and neck are visible. She listed the Community Regional Medical Center as the location of her post.

The highest point of El Capitan is 7,573 ft.

Harrington has won five United States sports climbing national championships in her career.

