Sonoma County residents killed in San Jose car crash ID’d

A pair of Sonoma County residents killed in a car crash on a San Jose freeway earlier this month were identified Tuesday by the Santa Clara County coroner’s office.

Officers found the bodies of Dominique Uribe, 22, of Santa Rosa, and Giovanni Broussard, 26, of Petaluma, in a Pontiac sedan Nov. 18 off northbound Highway 101 in central San Jose. The car, which was badly damaged in the crash, was spotted among trees and brush near the highway about 8 a.m. by a passing commuter who notified authorities, the CHP said.

An initial investigation into the fatal wreck found the sedan, which was driven by Uribe, left the highway and began to roll, hitting at least one tree before coming to a stop, the CHP said.

The impact caused the car’s roof to collapse and partially folded the vehicle.

Officers determined the crash happened sometime the previous evening, on Nov. 17, though a precise time was unknown. A receipt from Nov. 17 was found in the vehicle, authorities said.

Authorities said they did not know what caused the vehicle to leave the road. Investigators were looking at a possible skid mark on the highway as part of their investigation, but were unsure whether the mark was caused from braking or swerving, the CHP said.

The agency did not immediately return a request for more information about the investigation.

