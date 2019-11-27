Subscribe

Sonoma County residents killed in San Jose car crash ID’d

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 26, 2019, 6:09PM
Updated 40 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A pair of Sonoma County residents killed in a car crash on a San Jose freeway earlier this month were identified Tuesday by the Santa Clara County coroner’s office.

Officers found the bodies of Dominique Uribe, 22, of Santa Rosa, and Giovanni Broussard, 26, of Petaluma, in a Pontiac sedan Nov. 18 off northbound Highway 101 in central San Jose. The car, which was badly damaged in the crash, was spotted among trees and brush near the highway about 8 a.m. by a passing commuter who notified authorities, the CHP said.

An initial investigation into the fatal wreck found the sedan, which was driven by Uribe, left the highway and began to roll, hitting at least one tree before coming to a stop, the CHP said.

The impact caused the car’s roof to collapse and partially folded the vehicle.

Officers determined the crash happened sometime the previous evening, on Nov. 17, though a precise time was unknown. A receipt from Nov. 17 was found in the vehicle, authorities said.

Authorities said they did not know what caused the vehicle to leave the road. Investigators were looking at a possible skid mark on the highway as part of their investigation, but were unsure whether the mark was caused from braking or swerving, the CHP said.

The agency did not immediately return a request for more information about the investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine