Thousands of PG&E customers lose power in Santa Rosa, Bodega Bay

Thousands of homes and businesses in west Sonoma County lost power Tuesday afternoon because of a “very strong” winter storm, a PG&E spokeswoman said.

Three separate outages, all caused by the storm, occurred Tuesday. Nearly 5,000 customers west of Highway 101 to Highway 116 and north of Todd Road lost power about 2:26 p.m., according to PG&E’s website. About two hours later, only 420 customers in Santa Rosa remained without power, said PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian.

Sarkissian said PG&E crews had yet to determine where the exact source of the problem was, as the storm could be affecting both underground and overhead equipment. But the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release that the outage in southwest Santa Rosa was caused by an underground vault rupture. A PG&E first responder is on-site to assess the damage, Sarkissian said.

“We’re starting to see some of the effects of the wind and rain at this point and we do have crews standing by ready to address any issues that customers are experiencing,” Sarkissian said. “We’re prepared for this storm.”

Nearly 800 customers also lost power in Bodega Bay, near Doran Regional Park, about 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sarkissian said. A third outage also started at 3:09 p.m., affecting about 4,000 customers west of Sebastopol, in areas including Camp Meeker, Occidental and Graton.

PG&E has no estimated time of restoration for any of the outages, Sarkissian said. She added that PG&E meteorologists expected that the North Bay, specifically Sonoma County, would be the most heavily impacted by the storm.

While the details of all three outages are still under investigation, Sarkissian said during the first mist or rain after a dry season, the rainfall can turn dust, dirt, salt and other substances that have accumulated on power lines into mud. Because mud conducts electricity, it can damage electrical equipment and potentially result in pole fires, which can lead to unexpected outages.

Santa Rosa police advised residents that several stop lights may not be functioning because of the outage, reminding them to use caution and treat those intersections as four-way stops.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.