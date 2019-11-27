Are drug-addicted mothers liable for babies' deaths?

Chelsea Becker was ready for Zachariah. She'd bought a crib, a car seat and clothes.

"Here's your baby brother," she'd whisper to her 16-month-old son Silas, and the child, her youngest, would hug her stomach.

But alone at a friend's house in September, the 25-year-old knew something was wrong.

She'd noticed a little bleeding when she'd gotten up to use the bathroom. Before she could make it back to where she'd been lying down, she felt something wet.

At first, she thought her water had broken. Then she realized it was blood.

When her mother, Jennifer Hernandez, came to take her to a hospital and saw her daughter's condition, she called an ambulance instead.

About three hours after she arrived at Adventist Health hospital in Hanford, Calif., she delivered a stillborn baby. A staffer handed her the little boy so she could say goodbye.

The hospital then called the Kings County coroner's office.

Nearly two months later, on Nov. 6, police arrested Becker. Prosecutors allege she murdered her child, citing an autopsy report showing the baby had toxic levels of methamphetamine in his system. She's being held in Kings County Jail in lieu of $5-million bail.

About a week after she was taken into custody, Becker sat at a visitation kiosk wearing a green-and-white striped uniform. Her face was puffy and tear-streaked, the skin around her eyes rubbed raw.

At first it was hard for her to find words, then they came all at once.

"I didn't kill my baby," she said between sobs. "I was ready for him. He was so pretty. Then they had me see him after he was born, and he was all blue."

She acknowledged she's made mistakes and needs help, that she struggles with addiction.

"I wish it could have been me instead."

Becker is at the center of a legal and ethical debate over the criminalization of drug abuse and pregnancy that's playing out across the country. Legal experts have raised questions about how the justice system is policing women's bodies and treating mothers who struggle with addiction.

California's penal code defines murder as the unlawful killing of a human being or unborn child. The statute was amended to include the word "fetus" in 1970.

Legislators made the change after the state Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a Stockton man charged with murder for beating his estranged pregnant wife and causing her to lose the baby.

But the statute was never intended to implicate mothers of stillborn babies, women's rights advocates argue. In fact, other than one case involving a no contest plea, there have been no convictions in such cases in modern state history — except one.

That one also happened in Hanford.

Adora Perez was arrested there in 2018. Like Becker, she's accused of using meth while pregnant. She's now serving 11 years in a state prison after losing an appeal.

The Kings County district attorney's office led the prosecution against Perez and is now waging a similar murder case against Becker.

"As prosecutors, we follow the law," Assistant Dist. Atty. Philip Esbenshade said in an email earlier this month.

In a statement to The Times, Esbenshade said the Hanford Police Department "conducted a very detailed investigation" into Becker and prosecutors "feel that the charge [against her] is appropriate under California law."

But Lynn M. Paltrow, founder and director of the National Advocates for Pregnant Women, says the case is a misuse of the prosecution's authority. The organization has offered to help Becker with her legal defense.