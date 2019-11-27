Subscribe

San Diego zoo announces birth of white rhino

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 26, 2019, 4:49PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Zoo Safari Park has a new baby — a white rhino conceived through artificial insemination.

The park says the female southern white rhino was born Thursday to an 11-year-old mother named Amani.

The calf is walking, nursing well and bonding with her mother.

She’s the 100th southern white rhino to be born at the park and the second conceived through artificial insemination.

The first, Edward, was born to a different mother in July.

The zoo says the births using frozen sperm are part of efforts to develop knowledge needed to save a subspecies called the northern white rhino. Only two currently remain and both are female.

Several other rhino species also are being pushed to the brink of extinction.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine