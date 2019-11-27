Subscribe

California Assembly’s majority leader won’t seek re-election

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 26, 2019, 4:59PM
SACRAMENTO — The Democratic majority leader in California’s state Assembly says he won’t seek re-election next year.

Ian Calderon of Whittier said in a statement Tuesday that his decision was prompted by his growing family, which will soon include three children under the age of 3.

He’s represented the 57th Assembly District in southeast Los Angeles County since 2012. The 34-year-old Calderon wasn’t termed out of office until 2024.

The district also includes Norwalk, Hacienda Heights and La Puente.

He succeeded his father, Charles Calderon, in the Assembly.

His two uncles also served, Ron Calderon in the Senate and Tom Calderon in the Assembly. Both uncles were convicted on public corruption charges in 2016.

Their nephew was never alleged to have any part in any illegal activities.

