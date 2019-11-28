Thousands enjoy free meal at Redwood Gospel Mission’s annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet

Brittanie England watched with a smile as her two sons enjoyed their meals at the Redwood Gospel Mission’s annual Thanksgiving banquet Wednesday.

England, 28, only recently moved back to Santa Rosa and is living in a shelter with her sons. They were down to their last three cups of ramen when they found out about the Great Thanksgiving Banquet, an annual event that provides hot meals to 5,000 people.

“We’re just struggling to get back on our feet,” England said. “We really don’t have anything, so (this event) was a blessing.”

The banquet, which the Redwood Gospel Mission has been hosting for more than two decades at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, also offered free coats, haircuts, flu shots and manicures. Kids can play games inside the Grace Pavilion and families can pack up food to make their own Thanksgiving meals at home.

England’s 15-month-old son, Carter, had pumpkin pie smeared across his face and kept grabbing more handfuls with a mischievous grin. Six-year-old Roman proudly showed off his bandage from the flu shot he got just before their meal. Even though he was scared at first — his mom had to get her shot first to show him it was OK — he said that it was his “favorite” part of the day. England also found winter coats for all of them.

“I almost want to cry,” England said. “We’re super grateful.”

Jeff Gilman, executive director of the Redwood Gospel Mission, said they have many partnerships with local churches and organizations to run the event each year. On Wednesday, he said there were more than 650 volunteers at the fairgrounds — and even more who helped organize the event in the days leading up to it.

“(The banquet) gives an opportunity for the people of this community to care in a really tangible way for people who have needs and would struggle without an event like this for Thanksgiving,” Gilman said.

One such volunteer was Olivia Mitchell, a 14-year-old student at Montgomery High School. She’s volunteered for the banquet for the past five years, and plans to do so again next year.

“It’s just very enlightening,” she said. “It’s good to see you can help out your community.”

Chris Muthall, 49, has also volunteered at the event for the last couple of years. Muthall, who is homeless, said Redwood Gospel Mission has given him so much and he wanted to give back.

He loves the banquet, he said, because it’s not just an opportunity for people to get a free meal — it allows people to come together as a community to enjoy the holiday.

“It’s really important to show people who are outside and low-income love in the winter,” said Maji Reinert, a Santa Rosa resident who came to the event Wednesday.

For some, Wednesday’s event was a family outing for the holiday.

Joyce Rodriguez, 56, comes to the banquet with her daughter and three grandchildren each year. She likes the service the Redwood Gospel Mission organizes, and her grandchildren enjoy the games and face painting.

Forestville resident Michelle Jacinto, 60, first came to the event with her husband when they were homeless about five years ago. They’ve been coming back each year since.

On Wednesday, Jacinto sat down and ate her meal at a table with strangers. By the end of their meal, she said they “felt like family.”

“There’s a lot of love here and that’s what keeps me coming back,” she said. “It’s a gift.”

