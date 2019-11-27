US travelers brace for snowy Thanksgiving, ‘bomb cyclone’

MINNEAPOLIS — A storm packing heavy, blinding snow and fierce winds that wreaked havoc as it whipped through Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska marched into the upper Midwest on Wednesday as anxious Thanksgiving travelers buckled up and barreled headlong into a busy, if not perilous, holiday week.

The wintry storm that left at least one person dead was expected to push eastward into South Dakota, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, while a “bomb cyclone” weather phenomenon was expected to simultaneously topple trees, knock out power and dump snow as it rolled into California and Oregon.

The one-two punch made for a double whammy of early wintry weather that threatened to scramble plans for millions of people nationwide during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Those who left early were confronted with icy and snow-covered roads that made it difficult — if not impossible — to navigate and prompted law enforcement in many places not to even try.

“Stay put,” Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman urged drivers in a tweet, even as a stretch of Interstate 70 on the state’s western border with Colorado reopened after temporarily closing Tuesday at the height of the storm.

Many travelers headed his warning, filling hotels in the area and the National Weather Service said that Dell Rapids had already received 6 inches of snow while many areas around Sioux Falls had about 4 inches.

Meanwhile, children from South Dakota to Wisconsin got an early start on their holiday weekend, waking up to the news that dozens of school districts canceled classes.

Minnesotans prepared Wednesday for a winter-like blast that’s expected to deliver heavy snow and powerful winds that had officials warning drivers to stay off the roads at least until the winds died down a bit. The University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus canceled classes starting late Tuesday and was not expected to resume operations until Thursday.

St. Paul Public Schools and the University of St. Thomas also canceled classes as travel conditions deteriorated. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Hewett in Chanhassen, Minnesota, said the storm could dump 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow in central and southern Minnesota, while some areas could see a foot (30.5 centimeters) or more snow.

Western and northern Wisconsin could be buried beneath 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30.5 centimeters) and as much as 20 inches (508 millimeters) in the far northern area of the state with 12 to 15 inches (30.5 to 38 centimeters) of lake-effect snow near Lake Superior. To the south, in the Milwaukee area where the temperature reached 50 degrees, the storm brought rain and thunder. raw, blustery day is forecast Wednesday, with winds up to 35 mph (56 kph). Forecasters said another storm could arrive this weekend, just as people are returning from Thanksgiving.

"It's one of those things, you couldn't make it up if you tried," Hewett said of back-to-back storms falling around the holiday.

On Tuesday, weather-related damage was widespread nationwide. Authorities on both sides of the California-Oregon border reported numerous crashes and closed roads. The National Weather Service urged people to wait to travel for the holiday until the weather improved.

At Denver International Airport, about 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow mixed with winds that limited visibility prompted the cancellation of about 30% of the airport’s average daily 1,600 flights.

The storm dumped nearly 3 feet (1 meter) of snow in parts of northern Colorado and closed long stretches of highways there and in Wyoming. One person was killed, and two others were injured when a tractor-trailer jackknifed and was hit by two other trucks on Interstate 70 near the Colorado ski town of Vail.